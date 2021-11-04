First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $22.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.20 million and the highest is $22.50 million. First Bank posted sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $89.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $90.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FRBA opened at $14.72 on Thursday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Bank by 285.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $596,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

