First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Price Down 6.4%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70. 837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

