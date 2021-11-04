First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,779 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Catalent worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $490,819.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

