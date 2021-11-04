First Trust Advisors LP Buys 75,226 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Westlake Chemical worth $23,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.21.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.