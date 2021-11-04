First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Ameresco worth $23,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $871,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

