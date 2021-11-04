First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Murphy Oil worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

