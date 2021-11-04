First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Ameresco worth $23,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $871,004.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

