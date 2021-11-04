First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.67 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Huazhu Group worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after buying an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,355,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

