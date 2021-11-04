First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of STERIS worth $23,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in STERIS by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in STERIS by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.09. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

