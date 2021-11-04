First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 33,314 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Huazhu Group worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

