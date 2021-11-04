First Trust Advisors LP Sells 78,856 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,856 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

NYSE SQM opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

