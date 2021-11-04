First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.06

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXR. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 997.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

