Fivebalance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 65.6% lower against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $49,350.66 and $17.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fivebalance

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,098,280,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,481,026 coins. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

