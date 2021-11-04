Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fiverr International by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
