Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Flowserve worth $42,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Flowserve stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.