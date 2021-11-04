Forian (FORA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. Forian has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 7,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,380.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,546 shares of company stock valued at $215,405.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forian were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Forian

