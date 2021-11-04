Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post $116.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $116.04 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FORR opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,814 shares of company stock worth $419,525 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.