Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,814 shares of company stock worth $419,525. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

