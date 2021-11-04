Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

