Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
Fortive has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.