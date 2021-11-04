Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

