FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Achieves $7.10 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and approximately $254.58 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,885,068 coins and its circulating supply is 120,014,732 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

