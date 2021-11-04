Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 589,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.