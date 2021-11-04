FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

BRKR stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.