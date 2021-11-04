FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNS. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

