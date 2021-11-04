FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,111,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

