FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

XYL stock opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.