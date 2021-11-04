FY2021 EPS Estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.