FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $17.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.80. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $281.00 on Thursday. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $237.50 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

