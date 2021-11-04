FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

BLMN stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $872,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.