FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will earn $15.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

