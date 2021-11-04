FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Raised by Analyst

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CWST stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,346.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,499. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.