FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Increased by Analyst

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

