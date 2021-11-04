FY2021 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Lowered by Analyst

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVER. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

EVER stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,547 shares of company stock worth $696,657 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.