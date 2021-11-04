FY2021 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

PTEN opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

