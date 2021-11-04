FY2021 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Raised by Barrington Research

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

SP Plus stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $759.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

