FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Raised by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

