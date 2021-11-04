FY2021 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

