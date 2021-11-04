FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.62 on Thursday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.