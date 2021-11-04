Garde Capital Inc. Buys 9,388 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 116,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

