Garde Capital Inc. Sells 14,062 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. 94,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

