Gas Market Cap Hits $90.18 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.90 or 0.00014559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $90.18 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00074695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.92 or 0.07293871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,197.86 or 1.00062078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

