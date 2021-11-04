Geberit’s (GBERY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Geberit has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.