Geeq Price Reaches $1.56 on Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and $110,865.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

