Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $119,126.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.