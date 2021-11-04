Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Shares of GEO opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$113.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.