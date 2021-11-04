GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

