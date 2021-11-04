Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

MKSI stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.76 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

