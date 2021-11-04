Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,434 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 25.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.