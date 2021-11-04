Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $333.78

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $333.78 and last traded at $326.18, with a volume of 5425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $328.32.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Get Globant alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day moving average is $258.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 183.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.