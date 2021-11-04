GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 39,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 142,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

